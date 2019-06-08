Time will decide whether Avantika reconciles with Him: Imran Khan's mother-in-law

MUMBAI: It seems things have not improved between Imran Khan and his wife Avantika Malik! Recently, there were reports about the couple not staying together. There were reports how after eight years, the couple has called off their marriage for some time due to irreconcilable differences.

Now, going by latest reports, there is no improvement in their current status. SpotboyE.com got in touch with Avantika's mother Vandana Malik and asked if Imran and Avantika are still staying separately, to which, she said how there is no change and that there is no update. When the portal further asked if there was a possibility of reconciliation between the two, Avantika's mother replied saying only time will determine that.

Imran and Avantika got married in the year 2011 and the couple has a daughter named Imara who was born in 2014.