News

Tired but in love: Arjun Rampal's girlfriend

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Jul 2019 06:58 PM

MUMBAI: Actor Arjun Rampal's model girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades shared a heart-melting photograph of their newborn and said she is "tired but in love".

The South African model on Friday took to Instagram to share a photograph of herself holding her son. She captioned it: "Tired but in love".

Earlier this week, Arjun shared an image of the baby holding on to his finger. He had also shared a greyscale image where he is seen smiling as he holds his bundle of joy. Although the face of the baby was not visible, one can see his hands as Arjun looked at him lovingly.

In April, Arjun confirmed that Gabriella and he were expecting their first child together.

Arjun was previously married to former Miss India Mehr Jesia. They have two daughters, Maahika and Myra. The couple separated last year after 20 years of marriage.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetriades, heart-melting photograph, tired but in love,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
26 Jul 2019 07:39 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Naamkarann actress Sayantani Ghosh spills secrets about her personal life
Naamkarann actress Sayantani Ghosh spills secrets... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
26 Jul 2019 05:35 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Sunny and Rannvijay react to 'Worst pickup lines'
Sunny and Rannvijay react to 'Worst pickup... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Hussain Kuwajerwala
Hussain Kuwajerwala
Ambika
Ambika
Neetu Wadhwa
Neetu Wadhwa
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali
Krystle Dsouza
Krystle Dsouza
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari

past seven days