Toofan in making: Farhan shares gruelling workout video

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Jul 2019 04:49 PM

MUMBAI: Farhan Akhtar has turned his beast mode on for his upcoming film "Toofan" and is setting some tough fitness goals for himself.

On Saturday, the actor shared on Instagram a video of his gruelling workout, in which he is seen working on his core and back.

"And just when you think the 2 hour session is over, they make you sign out with this. Thanks @drewnealpt @samir_jaura. 'Toofan' in the making, boxer life, fitness goals, core workout, Beast," he captioned the clip.

"Toofan" is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, who earlier directed Farhan in "Bhaag Mikha Bhaag". Farhan will be seen playing a boxer in the film.

The film is jointly produced by Excel Movies and ROMP Pictures.

Source:IANS

