Tough to cope up with Tiger's energy levels: Disha Patani

Mumbai: Actress Disha Patani, gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Baaghi 2, says it is tough to cope up with the energy level of her co-star Tiger Shroff, who is considered as one of the best dancers from the Hindi film industry.

When asked about her experience of dancing along with Tiger in Baaghi 2, Disha said, "I am very excited for Baaghi 2. The trailer is coming on 21 February, so let's see. I can't wait to see the trailer of our film.”

She added, "I had to do a lot of hard work because he is very hardworking and to cope up with his energy levels, is very hard. It was difficult, but we share a rapport together, and I managed it."

Disha was present at the Nykaa.com Femina Beauty Awards on Thursday in Mumbai.

On her experience of working with director Ahmed Khan in Baaghi 2, she said, "He is amazing and he is such a darling. Whatever I have performed in the film, is because of him."

Disha is known for her amazing dancing skills and she combines her dancing with her daily routine of exercise. She keeps posting her dance videos on Instagram and these are well-received by netizens.

"I do it as a hobby. I like dancing and I want to learn different forms of dancing," she said.

When asked about a negative thing she feels she has in her personality, Disha said, "I am socially super awkward but I can fake it well."

(Source: IANS)