Tridha Choudhary starrer Surya vs Surya to be remade in Bollywood; popular actors approached

Mumbai: Remake of South Indian films have been a fad that Bollywood has been following since some time. The latest film to be reconstructed in Hindi is Telugu love story Surya vs Surya. The 2015 hit featured Telugu actor Nikhil Siddharth and Indian film and TV actress, Tridha Choudhary. The film marked the Dahleez fame actress’ debut in the Telugu industry.

According to our exclusive information, the film which was a critical and commercial hit is now being remade in Bollywood. The film will be produced under the same banner Malkapuram Shiva’s Surakh Entertainment, which produced the original flick as well.

Surya vs Surya revolved around a young man with the titular name who suffered from a hereditary disorder Porphyria. Because of which he cannot step out in the daylight and enjoy the beauty of life. What happens when he meets the love of his life played by Tridha amidst his medical condition, forms the rest of the story. Upon its release, the film garnered positive response from the critics and became a sleeper hit. It was directed by debutant Karthik Ghattamaneni, and as per our sources, the cinematographer turned director will turn the captain of the ship for the film’s Hindi version.

“Things are at the initial stages,” a little birdie confirmed. Apparently the makers are in talks with popular actors like Himansh Kohli, Tusshar Kapoor and Harshvardhan Rane. “All three of them have liked the character and the film, now the makers will apparently decide whom to finalize,” the insider explained. Most probably, Himansh has the highest chances to sign the movie in a week or so. “After the male lead is finalized, they will hunt for the female lead.”

The film is expected to go on floors by mid-2018. Unlike other South Indian masala films, Surya vs Surya, looks a promising one with a strong storyline. Who do you think should play the male lead in the movie? Comment below your choice for the character.

