Hot Downloads

Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
John Abraham
John Abraham
Saumya Tandon
Saumya Tandon
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Kunwar Amar
Kunwar Amar
Danica Moadi
Danica Moadi
Amit Tandon
Amit Tandon
Charlie Chaplin
Charlie Chaplin
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

Recent Video
23 May 2017 08:21 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Shashank Vyas reveals his co-star's secrets
Shashank Vyas reveals his co-star's secrets | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

Sushant-Kriti promote Raabta on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li...

Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput
more slideshows Click Here

poll

Which wedding sequence are you enjoying watching?

Which wedding sequence are you enjoying watching?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Triple talaq should be legally banned: Javed Akhtar

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 May 2017 02:45 PM
23 May 2017 02:45 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Popular lyricist-screenwriter Javed Akhtar has lent his support for ending triple talaq, saying the instant divorce practice should be legally banned and declared a "cognizable offence".

Akhtar tweeted on Tuesday: "AIMPLB (All India Muslim Personal Law Board) cannot be trusted. They are just trying to get off the hook. Three divorce should be legally banned and declared a cognizable offence."

His tweet comes a day after the AIMPLB told the Supreme Court that it will tell Qazis to "advise" the bridegroom and bride during nikah to do away with the provision of triple talaq as it was undesirable in Shariat.

Last year too, Akhtar had condemned the AIMPLB for justifying the instant divorce system.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Javed Akhtar, lyricist, Screenwriter, All India Muslim Personal Law Board(AIMPLB ),

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top