Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Tusshar Kapoor plans day according to Laksshya's time table

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Apr 2018 05:26 PM

Mumbai:  Actor Tusshar Kapoor says his day is planned according to his son Laksshya, who will turn two in two months.

 "My child is my focus and I plan my day according to his timetable," Tusshar said on season 2 of Firstpost's show 9 Months in the presence of show host Meghna Pant.

The show is a complete parental guide, and welcomed Tusshar to share personal challenges, opinions, insights and more as a father, read a statement.

"I am 41 now. At around 35, 37, I started getting paternal instincts for my pets. I also began to wonder then how would it feel like to hold your child?" he said.

Tusshar says he was expecting a lot of different reactions when he took the decision of having a child through IVF and surrogacy.

(Also Read: Tusshar Kapoor to share parenting skills on '9 Months')

"I wanted to be a father and I wanted to start a family, so I did it. People then messaged me that I am inspiring them," he said.

Tusshar says he is a "hands-on parent".

"I spend most of the day with my child and I don't want to miss out on any experience with my child. For Golmaal shooting, I took him along with me since I didn't want to stay away from him for long. He had fun on the sets," he said.

He says he has learnt parenting skills along the way.

What do you think about Tusshar Kapoor?

"I feel it is not hard work, but rather just a lot of work that goes into raising a child. At the same time, I also read about healthy habits and the happy child book, which was really helpful," said Tusshar.

The 41-year-old actor says all parents have the same worries.

"No matter you are a celebrity or not, it just depends on how involved you are," he added.

On celebrity parents, he said, "In the industry, Ajay Devgn spends a majority of his time with his kids. Aamir Khan also does the best of everything for his kids."

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Tusshar Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan, Laksshya, IVF and surrogacy, Meghna Pant,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
17 Apr 2018 09:15 PM | TellychakkarTeam
TV celebs mourn and demand #JusticeForAsifa
TV celebs mourn and demand #JusticeForAsifa | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

When TV celebs went Muaaahhh...

Nakuul Mehta - Jankee Parekh Mehta
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Parakh Madan
Parakh Madan
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Sehban Azim
Sehban Azim
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Natasa Stankovic
Natasa Stankovic
Aasma Siddiqui
Aasma Siddiqui
Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma

poll

Which show based on ‘Triple Talaq’ is your favourite?

Which show based on ‘Triple Talaq’ is your favourite?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Do you think Kapil Sharma is at fault in the entire controversy?

Do you think Kapil Sharma is at fault in the entire controversy?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days