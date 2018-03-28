Home > Movie News > Movie News
Tusshar Kapoor to share parenting skills on '9 Months'

28 Mar 2018 12:13 PM

Mumbai: Actor Tusshar Kapoor, who has a son via IVF and surrogacy, will be sharing parenting skills and more on the web series 9 Months.

Tusshar, known for flicks like Golmaal, Khakee and Shootout at Lokhandwala, will appear on the second season of the series, which was launched on the news portal Firstpost on Tuesday, read a statement.

9 Months is a comprehensive guide to parenting and will cover aspects of the first year of a newborn.

Besides Tusshar, the second season will also see guest appearances by actors Amrita Raichand along with Aditya Tiwari. The celebrities will share their personal experiences with pediatricians, psychologists and dieticians, answering everything that a new parent is curious to know.

(Source: IANS)

