Hot Downloads

Shweta Salve
Shweta Salve
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Bhagat Singh
Bhagat Singh
Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta
Ansha Sayeed
Ansha Sayeed
Chhavi Mittal
Chhavi Mittal
Pooja Misrra
Pooja Misrra
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Gaurav Chopra

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

Recent Video
14 Apr 2017 09:15 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Agniphera cast gets witty
Agniphera cast gets witty | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
14 Apr 2017 09:10 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Yeh Rishta team lauds technicians and crew
Yeh Rishta team lauds technicians and crew | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

Which 'Oberoi' couple is your favourite?

Which 'Oberoi' couple is your favourite?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which newly married couple is your favourite?

Which newly married couple is your favourite?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Tusshar plays off-screen dad role on movie set

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Apr 2017 11:50 AM
17 Apr 2017 11:50 AM | TellychakkarTeam

Actor Tusshar Kapoor, currently busy shooting for filmmaker Rohit Shettys "Golmaal Again" here, has been looking after his son Laksshya on the movie's set.

The single father welcomed Laksshya in June 2016 through IVF and surrogacy.

He took to Twitter on Sunday to share two photographs in which he can be seen holding his son.

"Evenings in Hyderabad, first outdoor for Laksshya. Ramoji Film City. ‘Golmaal Again'," he captioned the image.

Directed by Shetty, the fourth instalment in the popular "Golmaal" franchise, also features Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tabu, Parineeti Chopra and Shreyas Talpade.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Tusshar Kapoor, Rohit Shetty, Golmaal Again, Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tabu, Parineeti Chopra, Shreyas Talpade,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top