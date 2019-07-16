This TV actress is secretly dating a Bollywood celebrity’s husband

MUMBAI: Gossip alert!



The world of entertainment is glamorous and glitzy but also filled with jealousy and dark secrets. An eye witness recently shared a spicy piece of information with us.



However, given the degree of its sensitivity, we would refrain from directly naming the celebrity involved. Rather, we have chosen to have them anonymous.



The grapevine has it that a well-known television actress is secretly in love with a popular Bollywood actresses’ husband. The man has a strong hold in the industry. It seems the duo secretly meets and spends quality time with each other.



Our khabri also shares that the wife is unaware about her husband’s philanderer nature.



Can you guess whom we are talking about?



Disclaimer: Any content appearing under the Gossip Section is purely gossip. Although TellyChakkar takes all reasonable care to ensure that the information is correct, we do not accept any liability for errors or inaccuracies.