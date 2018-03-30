Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

TVF fame Jeetendra Kumar to debut in Bollywood with Chaman Bahar; other cast revealed

Vinay MR Mishra's picture
By Vinay MR Mishra
30 Mar 2018 06:05 PM

Mumbai: The Viral Fever (TVF) fame Jeetendra Kumar became a sensation, courtesy few videos that went viral. He is known for his characters like Jeetu, Munna Jazbaati and Arjun Kejriwal. All these comedy gigs made him an internet star. And now the actor will shift his base to the big screen.  

According to our credible information, Jeetendra – called as Kunwar (Prince) of TVF, is all set to make his big screen debut. The project in contention is produced by Saregama under their brand Yoodlee Films.

The movie, titled as Chaman Bahar, narrates the story of a paanwaala essayed by Jeetendra. The narrative is based in Raipur, Madhya Pradesh. Apurva Badgaiyan, who has been the assistant director for Rajneeti, Aarakshan and such movies, is the director of the film.

Along with Kumar, the movie will see other prominent actors. Bhuvan Arora, who was recently seen as an army official in The Test Case, is a part of the film. The good looking chap plays a wizard in the storyline.

Veteran actor Tiku Talsania, 61, plays Jeetendra’s father in the upcoming film. The actor who is known for his comedy skills is currently seen in Sajan Re Phir Jhoot Mat Bolo. Bhagwan Tiwari, who has featured in films like A Wednesday, Raees and Special 26, is an integral part of the screenplay. The film also features fresh faces.

According to our sources, the shooting of the flick has been completed last month and is currently in the post-production stage.

We couldn’t reach out to the above mentioned names to get their statements.

Aren’t you excited to see Jeetendra spreading his magic on the 70 mm screen? Share the story and stay hooked to TellyChakkar for all the exclusive updates from the entertainment world.

Tags > The Viral Fever (TVF), Jeetendra Kumar, Munna Jazbaati, Arjun Kejriwal, Bhuvan Arora, Wednesday, Raees, Special 26, Sajan Re Phir Jhoot Mat Bolo, Bhagwan TiwariThe Test Case, Apurva Badgaiyan, Yoodlee Films, Saregama,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
30 Mar 2018 07:59 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Namik Paul talks about shooting for a special song for EDT Season 2
Namik Paul talks about shooting for a special... | watch it
more videos Click Here

pic of the day
Squad Goals

Squad Goals

more pics Click Here

Hot Downloads

Priyanka Bassi
Priyanka Bassi
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Gia Manek
Gia Manek
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Rhea Chakraborty
Rhea Chakraborty
Danica Moadi
Danica Moadi
Sarah Jane Dias
Sarah Jane Dias
Wasna Ahmed
Wasna Ahmed
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon

poll

Which TV actress was too hot to handle at the TellyChakkar's 13th B'day bash?

Which TV actress was too hot to handle at the TellyChakkar's 13th B'day bash?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which TV actor slayed the red carpet with his hotness at the TellyChakkar's 13th B'day bash?

Which TV actor slayed the red carpet with his hotness at the TellyChakkar's 13th B'day bash?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days