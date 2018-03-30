TVF fame Jeetendra Kumar to debut in Bollywood with Chaman Bahar; other cast revealed

Mumbai: The Viral Fever (TVF) fame Jeetendra Kumar became a sensation, courtesy few videos that went viral. He is known for his characters like Jeetu, Munna Jazbaati and Arjun Kejriwal. All these comedy gigs made him an internet star. And now the actor will shift his base to the big screen.

According to our credible information, Jeetendra – called as Kunwar (Prince) of TVF, is all set to make his big screen debut. The project in contention is produced by Saregama under their brand Yoodlee Films.

The movie, titled as Chaman Bahar, narrates the story of a paanwaala essayed by Jeetendra. The narrative is based in Raipur, Madhya Pradesh. Apurva Badgaiyan, who has been the assistant director for Rajneeti, Aarakshan and such movies, is the director of the film.

Along with Kumar, the movie will see other prominent actors. Bhuvan Arora, who was recently seen as an army official in The Test Case, is a part of the film. The good looking chap plays a wizard in the storyline.

Veteran actor Tiku Talsania, 61, plays Jeetendra’s father in the upcoming film. The actor who is known for his comedy skills is currently seen in Sajan Re Phir Jhoot Mat Bolo. Bhagwan Tiwari, who has featured in films like A Wednesday, Raees and Special 26, is an integral part of the screenplay. The film also features fresh faces.

According to our sources, the shooting of the flick has been completed last month and is currently in the post-production stage.

We couldn’t reach out to the above mentioned names to get their statements.

Aren’t you excited to see Jeetendra spreading his magic on the 70 mm screen? Share the story and stay hooked to TellyChakkar for all the exclusive updates from the entertainment world.