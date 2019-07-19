News

Twinkle collaborates with supermodel Natalia Vodianova

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Jul 2019 04:55 PM

Mumbai:  Writer-producer Twinkle Khanna is collaborating with the international supermodel Natalia Vodianova for a charitable cause.

The collaboration is a part of Elbi India, a platform for philanthropic rewards-based subscription service. Twinkle has announced several exclusive gifts and experiences for users to redeem in return for their charitable donations.

Talking about the collaboration with Elbi's co-founder Natalia, Twinkle said in a statement: "I'm so excited to be collaborating with Natalia and a platform as thoughtful as Elbi India. Their work is a completely new take on charitable giving and I am honoured to be able to provide further incentives for the rewards-based system."

"I have always taken such an interest in the methods of different charities in the country and this is an exciting new development," she added.

Elbi India subscribers are rewarded with 'LoveCoins', which amount to a unique currency for the latest gifts and treats.

Twinkle will also be sharing items of her personal wardrobe in the form of a full outfit and glamorous pair of shoes, in exchange for these LoveCoins.

"This new, pioneering, form of donating is a breath of fresh air for the philanthropic sphere in India and provides a new way for people to get involved in supporting vital causes," said the actor-turned-author.

"It's a unique way to create a platform and community for those who wish to positively impact society and gives millions the opportunity to share their passion for philanthropy. I'm very excited to see the impact it will have, she added.

With the initiative, Natalia said she was aiming to "create awareness for women and girls across India".

"Twinkle is a true inspiration who I have drawn strength from as we have campaigned on similar issues. We are so pleased to have her support. Working with Twinkle on this is exactly what I hoped would happen on Elbi India.

"Brilliant people, joining us to give their time, energy and also products that reward our user's generous subscriptions and donations," Natalia added.

(SOURCE :IANS)

Tags > Twinkle collaborates, supermodel Natalia Vodianova, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

In Pictures: &TV Actors try the face app

In Pictures: &TV Actors try the face app
more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
19 Jul 2019 03:24 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Mohammad Nazim talks about the X-Factor that made him choose Bahu Begum
Mohammad Nazim talks about the X-Factor that made... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Nethra Raghuraman
Nethra
Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav
Rucha Gujrati
Rucha Gujrati
Jasmine May
Jasmine May
Kritika Kamra
Kritika Kamra
Farhan Akhtar
Farhan Akhtar
Rhea Chakraborty
Rhea Chakraborty
Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu

past seven days