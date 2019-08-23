News

Twinkle Khanna shares picture of food cooked by son Aarav

By TellychakkarTeam
23 Aug 2019 07:44 PM

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar’s wife and author Twinkle Khanna is super proud of son, Aarav. It seems the young boy has honed his culinary skills and his mom is super proud of him.

Aarav recently cooked dinner and desserts for the family and they turned out to be delicious. His mommy dear took to social media and shared a post about the same. Her Instagram post gives us a glimpse of the delicious food that Aarav cooked.

She captioned her post as, “My teenager makes us dinner and dessert all by himself :) On the menu- mushroom risotto, miso avocado salad, chicken skewers, and chocolate soufflé #proudmama".

past seven days