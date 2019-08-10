News

Twinkle Khanna writes a heartfelt note to thank PadMan's team on winning the National Award

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Aug 2019

MUMBAI: Directed and written by R. Balki, PadMan is a comedy-drama film. It stars Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in lead roles. It is based on the short story The Sanitary Man of Sacred Land in Twinkle Khanna's book The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, which is inspired by the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, a social activist from Tamil Nadu who introduced low-cost sanitary pads. The film went on to win everyone’s hearts and performed superb at the box office. Now, the team of the film has got another big reason to smile and celebrate.  

PadMan won the award for being the Best Film on social issues at the 66th National Film Awards 2019. After the announcement, Mission Mangal star Akshay released a statement to thank everyone associated with the film and was proud of his wife Twinkle’s debut production.

Today, Twinkle took to social media to share a heartfelt note for everyone associated with PadMan. The actress-turned-author credited Arunachalam Muruganantham, the man who inspired Akshay’s character. Twinkle also went to thank Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Radhika Apte and her husband, Akshay for their support during the shoot of the film. She even expressed her gratitude to R Balki who was the co-producer and director of the film.

She wrote, “A big shout out and thank you to the people that this movie truly belongs to @murugaofficial thank you for being you! A big, big hug to my friend the amazing #RBalki who directed this wonderful film, my greatest support @akshaykumar, @radhikaofficial and @sonamkapoor who were both fabulous! A big day for all of us #PadMan #NationalAward.” The author also shared a collage of photos from the shooting days of PadMan along with the note.

Take a look below:

