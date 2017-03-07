Twinkle my 'Mast mast' girl: Akshay Kumar

Bollywood's Khiladi Akshay Kumar says his wife Twinkle Khanna will always be his "Mast mast" girl.



"I want to sing the song for my wife. Twinkle is and always will be my 'Mast mast' girl," Akshay said here on Monday at the song launch of the recreated version of his popular song "Tu cheez badi hai mast mast" which will now feature in upcoming film "Machine".



"Machine" features Mustafa and Kiara Advani.



The original song was picturised on Akshay and Raveena Tandon for the film "Mohra".



Asked how his interaction was with Raveena on the set, Akshay said: "It's a 22-year-old film. How can I remember all these things? However, it was a great honour working with Raveena. We have done so many films and songs together and 'Tip tip barsa pani' is still one of my favourites.



"Almost all our films were hits, so it was a great experience."



Akshay, 49, also shared his memories related to "Tu cheez badi hai mast mast". He remembered that he and Raveena used to rehearse the moves on the spot and act it.



"There are three things which will never fade away from my life. The 'Khiladi' tag, 'Mast mast' song and 'Chura ke dil mera' song. They were the pillars that shaped my careers," he added.

(Source: IANS)