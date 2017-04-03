Twinkle wants KJo to cast her in 'My Name is Khanna'

Writer-former actress Twinkle Khanna has suggested a sequel titled "My Name is Khanna" to filmmaker and friend Karan Johar, who made Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol-starrer "My Name is Khan" in 2010.



Karan took to Twitter on Monday to praise her act in a campaign. "So...Mrs Funny Bones (Twinkle) you nail it with your words and now you are excelling in front of the camera...you go girl!"



To which, Twinkle joked: "Since you are so impressed can I suggest a sequel to 'My Name is Khan'? Add two alphabets and call it 'My Name is Khanna', and cast me."



Karan, who has often said that Twinkle turned down a role in his debut film "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai", said: "Darling you rejected my first offer ever! Now I am hurt forever... Lodging my emotional complaint to Google India."



If not the big screen, the two friends were seen on the small screen in his show "Koffee With Karan" earlier this year.

(Source: IANS)