News

Twinkle's witty prescription to keep 'pesky' kids at bay

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Aug 2019 09:11 PM

MUMBAI: Writer-producer Twinkle Khanna has shared a hilarious post note about "a middle-aged model's stellar tip" to "keep pesky kids at bay."

The 45-year-old shared a picture from one of her photoshoots on Instagram and wrote: "A middle-aged model's stellar tip - Return from a shoot to find 3 small kids lolling on your bed - Threaten to rip out your eyeballs first and then theirs - Remove your lenses and fake eyelashes, place onto their palms and watch them scream and run.

"A scream A Day Keeps Pesky Kids At Bay."

Twinkle, who was a big star in the nineties and the 2000s, retired at her prime to marry superstar Akshay Kumar. She is the daughter of Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia, and has featured in films such as "Barsaat", "Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega", "Mela" and "Badshah" among others.

She has produced movies like "Pad Man", "Tees Maar Khan" and "Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty", starring husband Akshay. 

Tags > Twinkle Khanna, Akshay Kumar, Photoshoots, keep pesky kids at bay, a middle-aged model's, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, Pad ManTees Maar Khanm,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
01 Aug 2019 09:12 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Siddharth Kumar Tewary talks about his upcoming show Luv Kush
Siddharth Kumar Tewary talks about his upcoming... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

Kartik and Vedika’s mehendi ceremony in Yeh Rishta

Kartik and Vedika’s mehendi ceremony in Yeh Rishta
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma
Varunn Jain
Varunn Jain
Sara Khan
Sara Khan
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav
Saumya Tandon
Saumya Tandon
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia

past seven days