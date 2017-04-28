Twitter has become a nuisance: Ranveer Shorey

Veteran Film journalist Indu Mirani’s new show on Indus Vox Media titled “Bollywood Scene Stealers” is truly bringing out some opinions and some unheard conversations about our favourite B-town character actors. People who have stolen the show with their acting skills and their dedication towards their craft are heard opening up on this show. Ranvir Shorey, who is the latest guest on the show, is another celebrity who has opened up about his disliking towards the Twitterati. He speaks about why he came on the extremely popular social media platform and how it has changed today.

“I had come on Twitter to follow and learn about many people who I admire around the world because they are on Twitter. Not just writers, scientists, business people – people from all walks of life, people you admire, who you think are making a difference in the world, where your world or the world. The chance to connect with them and get to know about them attracted me to twitter. But now there is a nuisance value on Twitter. People hide under anonymity, with the photo of an egg, and say anything they please to anyone. It’s increased and it’s a bigger nuisance now. But I know the real world is not like that. There will be a more civil response if I yell the same thing on the road.”

Well, we couldn’t agree with you more Ranvir!

(Source: IANS)