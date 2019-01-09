News

Twitterati gives a thumps up to Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy trailer

MUMBAI: After keeping the fans hooked to the poster and teaser of Gully Boy, the makers have finally released the trailer of the upcoming Bollywood film.  

Since a long time, the viewers wanted to see Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh together on the big screen, and now, their chemistry is one of the highlights of the trailer. Ranveer can undoubtedly pull off any role, and here, he has nailed his character. We can see Ranveer rapping and his beatbox skills are to look out for.   

Alia yet again has emerged as one of the best actresses of Bollywood and her deglam look will remind you of her character in Raazi and Udta Punjab.

Kalki Koechlin, who is also a key part of the film, is one strong actor and she never fails to impress us with her acting prowess. The captain of the ship is Zoya Akhtar, we are sure that her direction will take the film to the next level. Seeing Alia and Ranveer together has left us wanting us to watch more of them. Just like us, Twitterati, after watching the trailer, are excited to watch Gully Boy on the big screen.

