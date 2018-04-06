Home > Movie News > Movie News
UPDATE: Salman Khan’s bail plea reserved; will stay another night in jail

06 Apr 2018 11:34 AM

Mumbai: Bollywood’s superstar has faced another jolt from the Indian judiciary. Yesterday the court sentenced him for a 5 year imprisonment. The actor spent the night of 5, April in the prison for the black buck poaching case.

The actor approached the session’s court for a bail plea. Now the latest updates from the proceeding will be a shocker for Khan and his fans. The government lawyer wasn’t prepared for the proceeding. As a result of which the bail plea has been reserved for tomorrow.

This comes as a big shocker. Therefore, Salman Khan will spend another night in the jail. The bail proceedings will occur tomorrow.

Now only tomorrow we will know if Khan will walk free from the jail or he will still

Stay tuned to this space for all the updates. Share your thoughts on this update. 

 
 
