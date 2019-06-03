News

URI: The Surgical Strike is TellyChakkar Showters’ Choice of the Week Best Movie of 2019

MUMBAI: Uri: The Surgical Strike is a different kind of Bollywood war film. Instead of focusing on the generals and strategy, it puts the  spotlight on the soldiers, and their gut-wrenching real life experiences.

TellyChakkar readers have chosen this film as the TellyChakkar Showters’ Choice of the Week Best Movie of 2019 with 98% Yes Showts.

Along with URI, TellyChakkar team nominated Lukka Chuppi, Gully Boy, P.M. Narendra Modi, Bharat, Student of the Year 2 and De De Pyaar De.

Coming in second is Lukka Chuppi, a romantic comedy  that tells the story of a television reporter who cohabits with a headstrong woman. Chaos ensues when their traditional families assume they are  married to each other. The movie received 96% Yes Showts.

Gully Boy is a story about an aspiring street rapper from the Dharavi slums of Mumbai. It is 2019's second highest-grossing Bollywood film worldwide, and the year's highest-grossing Bollywood film overseas. The movie received 94% Yes Showts.

P.M. Narendra Modi is the inspiring saga of the man, a politician, a leader,  and visionary – the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Damodar Das Modi. The movie is a shining symbol of the victory of the common man and received 93% Yes Showts, in the third position.

Bharat is an endearing film about a man’s sacrifice to fulfill a promise made to his father. The movie is yet to be released and already received 92% Yes Showts

Student of the Year 2 received 91% Yes Showts to come in fourth.

Lastly, De De Pyaar De,  a contemporary rom-com ans quirky take on urban relationships. It received 89% Yes Showts.

It seems TellyChakkar readers love watching movies and show interest in every genre.

We offers our sincere congratulations to the  URI: The Surgical Strike team on being voted  the TellyChakkar Showters’ Choice of the Week Best Movie of 2019. 

