Urvashi Rautela makes first public appearance after refuting rumours of a relationship with Hardik Pandya

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
31 Jul 2019 12:37 PM

MUMBAI: Urvashi Rautela made her Bollywood debut with Singh Saab the Great in 2013. She later acted in films like Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti and Hate Story 4. The actress has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Recently, she grabbed eyeballs for dating Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya. However, she slammed all the rumours regarding her dating the cricketer. She made her first public appearance post the denial recently. She was seen posing next to a flower bouquet stall with a bouquet in her hand. In the pictures, she can be seen donning a shiny jacket with black leggings and sports shoes.

Urvashi took to her social media to ask media channels on YouTube to stop sharing videos of her relationship with Hardik Pandya, as it creates problems for her in her family. She took to her Instagram to share a screenshot of the video that headlined, “Urvashi Rautela seeks help of ex-boyfriend,” featuring Hardik Pandya and Urvashi’s photo. Responding to this video, the actress said, “I would humbly request respective media channels on @youtube to stop uploading such ridiculous videos as I have a family to answer and it creates problems for me.”

Urvashi Rautela, Hardik Pandya, relationship, Bollywood, Singh saab, Sanam Re

