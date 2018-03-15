Home > Movie News > Movie News
Vaani Kapoor slays as Bond girl

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Mar 2018

New Delhi: Actress Vaani Kapoor beautifully transformed from a belle of the ball to a James Bond girl for an Amazon India Fashion Week (AIFW) Autumn-Winter 2018 show, which saw a collaboration between designers Gauri and Nainika and Ashish N. Soni.

It was one-of-a-kind show that involved two designers and one showstopper.

Vaani began the show, which closed Day One of the gala on Wednesday, in a white dreamy floor sweeping sheer outfit with ruffles designed by Gauri and Nainika.

Then she gave way to female models who donned pieces from Gauri and Nainika's stark black and white collection that consisted of dramatic textures, full skirts, enormous 3D hand embroidered flowers, delicately pleated tulle and much more.

The menswear, which also focused on palette extremes of pitch black and pure white, by Soni was oozing with class and sophistication.

It was a modern take on the white tie dress code for men.

To match the collection, the music picked for the evening was all from James Bond films. So, models walked in style to songs like "Skyfall" and "Golden eye".

"There was a lot of sophistication like Bond," Soni shared about his collection and why they picked James Bond theme.

 Vaani closed the show in a black and white suit with a black trail created by Soni.

"It's an honour to be walking for such brilliant designers. And I get to keep this creation," Vaani told media after the show.

Nainika was thrilled about the show.

"Two designers mixed their creations and showed them on the ramp. Women were like Bond girls, very chic and feminine. Ashish's men were so classy in bow and tie, well fitted black and white suits. We came together wonderfully," she added.

(Source: IANS) 

past seven days