Varun and Anushka’s dance moves, Karisma’s sweet gift for Kareena, Akshay’s Gold to enter the Rs 100 crore club and other Bollywood updates

I always hoped to get accepted: Kangana Ranaut

National Award winning actress Kangana Ranaut, who walked as the showstopper at the Lakme Fashion Week ramp here, says during her growing up days, she used to impersonate models and always hoped she would be accepted in showbiz.

Asked if she thought she would make it big in the fashion world too, Kangana said, "When I was young I didn't have any guarantee, but I hoped that I get accepted. I remember in the night times I used to rehearse... I was a science student and I was hard working.

"I used to wake up in the nights and wear heels and try and impersonate the catwalk I used to see on Fashion TV. I remember working very hard and hoping I make it someday."

The 31-year-old actress says every time she walks the runway, it takes her back to her days of Fashion, the Madhur Bhandarkar directorial in which plays a supermodel.

"That's the only time I played a supermodel and I used to rehearse a lot because I never had a modelling background. I never modelled before. So, now when I do these walks it definitely takes me back to my Fashion days," she said.

Kangana on Saturday night walked the ramp for designer duo Pankaj & Nidhi's show presented by Nokia at the ongoing fashion gala's Winter/Festive 2018 edition.

The Queen actress wore a midnight blue asymmetrical dress with black embellishments. She completed her look with cobalt blue eyeliner, nude make-up and tied her hair into a chic side parted ponytail.

On the garment, she said, "The credit goes to Pankaj & Nidhi for my look and team who have done my hair, make-up and entire styling. I am comfortable because their garment is not just for editorials or for ramp walks. It is for real people to wear for every day events, parties or festivals. I just feel that not just beautiful or edgy but are also practical."

Would love to act with my mum: Shruti Haasan

Actress Shruti Haasan says she would love to act with her mother, veteran actress Sarika, in a film.

"I want to work with my mum. We run a production house and we just started working together... I worked with my father several times, I would love to act with my mum," Shruti told a leading publication.

Being the daughter of talented actors, has it ever been pressurising for Shruti to deliver an impactful performance on screen?

"No, it is my life, I wanted to make them proud and I knew they'd be proud that she's working hard and that's important. I have followed the beat of my own drum because the comparisons are really impossible for me to compete with. They both started when they were four-years-old, so, it's difficult to even get into that head space..." she said.

The 32-year-old actress says she doesn't take the comparisons on her.

"I always knew there would be comparisons but I never wanted to take it on board," she said.

Shruti was her to walk the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2018 for designers Saaksha & Kinni's line called "Raas" on day 4.

The actress sashayed down a voluminous ensemble that was dipped in earthy tones and featured exaggerated kaftan-styled sleeves. Her garment had triple layers, which were flared with metallic accents.

In the Bollywood front, Shruti has completed over a decade. She says she has seen a lot of growth in herself and has also evolved as a person.

"This business teaches you a lot about patience, to stay true to who you are. I really learned by losing myself and finding myself again... I am thankful that I have stuck it out as long as I have and enjoyed myself. I didn't plan any of this. I think it's very divine and I feel blessed," she added.

Emraan Hashmi unveils teaser poster of 'Cheat India'

Actor Emraan Hashmi on Monday unveiled a teaser poster of his first production Cheat India.

The 39-year-old took to Twitter to give a glimpse of the film.

Along with the poster, he wrote a tagline which reads, ‘Nakal mein Hi Akal Hai'." He asked fans if they agree to it or not.

Being directed by Soumik Sen, the film, which talks about the education system in India, the film had landed in a controversy earlier.

Filmmaker-actor duo Dinesh Gautam and Imran Zahid had claimed the storyline of the film was copied from their film titled Marksheet.

Starring actors Emraan and Shreya Dhanwanthary in the lead roles, Cheat India is scheduled to release on 25 January, 2019.

'Diva' Kareena Kapoor Khan dazzles the ramp on LFW grand finale

The grand finale of Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2018 couldn't get any grander as Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan unleashed her inner diva for ace designer Monisha Jaising's latest collection "Shades Of A Diva".

Kareena, who is the brand ambassador of cosmetic brand Lakmé Absolute, dazzled the ramp in a holographic coloured off shoulder gown for Jaising's line, which saw a gamut of fabulous ensembles ranging from thigh high slit gowns, short dresses, cocktail dresses, sarees and jumpsuits.

The grand finale started with a bewitching performance by the famous Canada-based live entertainment company Cirque du Soliel, who gave fashion lovers a sneak-peak of their show "Bazzar" on the runway on Sunday evening adding even more grandeur to the show.

The performance saw dancers, acro-duo, skater-duo, hula-hoop specialist and cube manipulators, who set the stage for a power-packed finale with sequences from their show. Jamie Lavoie, who is designed the costumes for the artistes for the sneak-peak.

The evening also saw the launch of Kareena's first ever make-up line titled "Kareena Kapoor Khan by Lakmé Absolute".

Talking about the evolution from being a brand ambassador to a co-creator with the brand, Kareena told a leading publication here, "It has been great as we have been associated for almost eight years so it has been a long collaboration and make-up is something every actor wears so coming together to do a make-up tie up, I think the timing has been just perfect."

Describing make-up as a woman's "best friend", the actress said that she feels honoured to launch her maiden range.

Jaising, whose collection comprised hues like pinks, blues, blacks, moss green, saw a heavy use of embellishments, glitter and sparkle.

Talking about her "stunning" showstopper, Jaising said, "When you get a diva like her that I have to dress then obviously I am going to be inspired."

The Veere Di Wedding star, who sported minimal make-up, said walking down the runway this time was even more special for her.

"It is also because of the outfit. I for the felt like 'yeah, okay! I'm the ultimate diva'. It is all because of Monisha. The touch of her adding glamour..." she added.

The grand finale saw a string of Bollywood personalities like Karan Johar, Lara Dutta, Shweta Nanda Bachchan and Sussanne Khan present.

The five-day fashion gala began on 22 August. It hosted over 90 designers including veterans like Payal Singhal, Abraham & Thakore, Rajesh Pratap Singh, Nachiket Barve and many others showcasing their latest collection at the event.

Never say never: actor Aayush Sharma on politics

Aayush Sharma, who is foraying into Bollywood with Loveratri, comes from a political family in Himachal Pradesh. With his eyes firmly set on an acting career as of now, he doesn't rule out joining politics in future.

Aayush, son of politician Anil Sharma and grandson of Sukh Ram, grew up in Mandi. He did his schooling in New Delhi.

"My upbringing has been in a political setup, so that world never excited me as I was born into that world. Having said that, I also understood the kind of responsibilities they have because being a politician, I was studying in Delhi, my father was in Himachal, we would hardly meet.

"I understood that he was doing what he is supposed to do but at least for me, I understood that to be in politics you have to have the drive to serve the people, which I don't think so at this age, I have. I was inclined towards politics because I grew up around political conversation, and it was all discussed at the dining table."

As for his own plans for the political world, he said, "I am politically aware of what's happening but I am not ready... It's no point getting into a profession of serving people and not doing it with your full heart. So, that's why I wanted to move out of it.

"I would say never say never. Maybe in the near future, when I do feel I am ready or I can help someone, I might go to politics, but not for now."

His maiden movie Loveratri, produced by his superstar brother-in-law Salman Khan, will release on 5 October. It

Mahesh Bhatt looking forward to acting debut with 'sensitive' film

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, who is making his acting debut with the film The Dark Side Of Life: Mumbai City, helmed by Tariq Khan, says the director gets all the credit for pushing him into this new role.

On his acting debut, Bhatt told the media here, "Tariq Khan is a good and a decent human being. He came to me with this role, and he insisted that I take it up. I have always supported new and honest talent, and Tariq is one such guy. I liked him immediately. He came straight to the point in a very simple manner.

"He (Tariq) explained the character to me of this Muslim father, who lives alone and his son lives in the US. He keeps a Hindu boy in his house as a tenant."

According to Bhatt, Tariq has treated this relationship very sensitively, "especially in a city where people reach the point of giving up on life and commit suicide".

He said the movie has a message for such people.

"Keep on living and struggling with life. I liked that message a lot because suicide is such a reality which society hasn't dealt with. I think we are in danger from ourselves, so I liked this core as well," Bhatt said.

He found it important to support a brave filmmaker like Tariq.

"Suicide is 21st century's self-generated disease. The dark side of human nature... We are our biggest enemies. This plot has been successfully handled. This is a very unusual plot and handled beautifully... The filmmakers doesn't make films like this, they just cannot get over the entertainment genre.

So when someone comes up with a different kind of cinema, it is essential that we support him and I have supported him."

Newcomer Avi Pardasani plays the role of the Hindu boy, who lives with Bhatt's character Zulfikar Hussain, in the film.

On working with the newcomer, Bhatt said, "He is such a sensitive child. I liked him the moment I saw him. I really wanted to hug him the moment I see him. He is such a sweet child".

In the film, Bhatt plays a painter. It also features Kay Kay Menon, Nikhil Ratnaparkhi, Neha Khan and Allisha Khan.

Excited to reunite with John Abraham: Anees Bazmee

Filmmaker Anees Bazmee has confirmed that he will be directing actor John Abraham in Pagalpanti. He says they are both excited about the new collaboration.

Bazmee had last directed John in the 2015 entertainer Welcome Back.

"John is definitely there in Pagalpanti. I had done Welcome Back with John. It became a huge hit... I wanted and even he wanted that we do a new film together... Now we have a new subject, so he is quite excited and I am also very excited. We will start work on it soon," Bazmee told a leading publication over phone from Mumbai.

Known for films like Welcome, No Entry and Singh Is Kinng, Bazmee is toying between different projects as of now. There are talks that he may also be directing Aankhen 2, with megastar Amitabh Bachchan set to feature in it.

But without giving any confirmation, Bazmee said, "Talks are on around Aankhen 2... We will lock it soon.”

There's also buzz about a film that actor Kartik Aaryan has signed with Bazmee, but Bazmee said, "See, around three or four films are going on. But I have to plan what should start, and what to do. There's lots going on."

Neha Dhupia was 'frowned upon' for not going public about pregnancy

Actress Neha Dhupia, who is expecting her first child with actor husband Angad Bedi, says she was frowned upon for not going public about her pregnancy.

A day after Neha and Angad announced the news on social media, the couple walked the ramp at designer Payal Singhal and Lakme Salon's show 'The Showstopping Bride' at the Lakme Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2018 edition here on Saturday.

This is not the first time a pregnant actress did catwalk. Earlier, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan had famously flaunted her blooming baby bump at a fashion show.

Asked how does she see women not shying away from flaunting the bump or working during pregnancy, Neha told a leading publication here, "That is amazing. I read an article about a woman who was eight months pregnant and was shooting Black Panther and one more... Gal Gadot came back for a patchwork of her films... So I have also continuously been working, and did not go public about my situation, and I was frowned upon on 'Why is she wearing loose clothes or why is she putting on weight?'"

Neha, 37, says she wasn't concerned about the comments.

"For me, it doesn't matter what other people think of you as long as you are healthy and being respectful to your personal and professional life and striking that balance. And you should. I know that no one can do it better than a woman," she added.

Walking the ramp this time was a memorable experience for Neha, a former beauty queen.

"It has been amazing to be on the ramp looking and feeling like this... A lot of people take a break and won't come to work, but that's not true," she added.

Neha married Angad in a hush-hush ceremony at a Gurudwara in New Delhi on 10 May. She says her husband was "is rock solid and funny".

"We have so much to talk about. He is going to become a father soon and we are very excited about it... I like his relaxed attitude and which is the right kind because neither he is laidback nor does he take life too seriously."

Rambo Rajkumar's daughters made Taapsee do the 'bhangra'

Actress Taapsee Pannu's 'bhangra' number in Manmarziyan has been choreographed by Navadevi and Navalakshmi, daughters of Rambo Rajkumar, one of the leading stunt masters in south Indian films.

For "Kundali", a song in Manmarziyan, the two south Indian sisters choreographed a complete bhangra number.

Taapsee was pleasantly surprised when the film's director Anurag Kashyap told her that he had found choreographers from the south for the song.

"I almost didn't believe him when he told me this first. I thought he was joking. Until one day I turned up at the rehearsal and realised he wasn't. He wanted a new take on a sangeet number. Punjabi sangeet numbers are done to death in our films and he thought getting new choreographers who are not of the same background as the song and flavour of the film might just get in something refreshing," she said in a statement.

The combination worked.

"The song is beautiful and the peppy choreography these two girls added to it makes it fresh and exciting to watch. It's the first time Anurag has a proper lip-sync dancing number in his film, so expect something unique for sure," Taapsee added.

Manmarziyan also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal.

Zareen Khan supports an initiative for Public Hygiene!

Zareen Khan has taken up the cause of ending open defecation. The actress has been invited by the Orissa government to talk to the locals there about the issues that follow with open defecation.

The actress will be traveling to Orissa this month for a few days where she will conduct special seminars to meet the locals and spread the word about not defecating in public.

When asked about the same, Zareen said, "It will be a public event where I will explain the locals the benefits of not defecating in the open. The government has already started building toilets but people still prefer to defecate in the open, giving room to endless illnesses and also spreading diseases."

Imtiaz Ali opens up about the failure of Jab Harry Met Sejal

Imtiaz Ali is considered a cinematic genius in Bollywood and rightly so. His movies like Rockstar, Highway, Love Aaj Kal have been appreciated by the audiences and critics. But Imtiaz’s Jab Harry Met Sejal starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma didn’t live up to expectations and it seems like it doesn’t affect the director. In a group interview, the director opened about the failure.

He said that it doesn’t affect him or devastate him. He said when a movie releases, if it does not match up to the expectations, it pains for that moment but then he moves on from there.

On the work front, he has donned the cap of a producer for Laila Majnu which is slated for a 7th September release.

Akshay Kumar’s Gold to enter the Rs 100 crore club

Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy-starrer Gold has ended its second weekend on an average note. The film raked in Rs 9.75 crore in the last weekend and currently stands with the grand total of Rs 99 crore. It is set to enter the Rs 100 crore club today at the box office. Gold will be Akshay’s eighth Rs 100 crore film after Housefull 2, Housefull 3, Airlift, Rustom, Jolly LLB 2, Holiday and Rowdy Rathore. Gold has performed below expectations especially after earning Rs 25.25 crore on its opening day.

#Gold registered a steep decline in Weekend 2... Will cross ₹ 100 cr mark, but, business-wise, one definitely expected bigger numbers, especially after a terrific Day 1 [#IndependenceDay: ₹ 25.25 cr]… [Week 2] Fri 1.85 cr, Sat 3.10 cr, Sun 4.75 cr. Total: ₹ 99 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 27, 2018

Teaser of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 to be out on 13 September

Fans of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar who have been waiting for the teaser of 2.0 since months can smile. It seems the teaser of the film will release on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi that falls on 13 September. The film is touted to be one of the most expensive Indian films ever.

Misha is a carbon copy of papa Shahid in this picture

Shahid and Mira Kapoor’s darling daughter, Misha, celebrated her birthday yesterday. The entire family including chachu Ishaan got together to celebrate her day and it was no less than a gala. Papa Shahid recently shared another snap of the big girl, thanking everyone for their wishes and we’re truly stumped by how cute she looks and the fact that she looks like the spitting image of Shahid. She has even picked up on his famous, mischievous smile and how.

Thugs of Hindostan to be dubbed in Tamil and Telugu

Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif-starrer Thugs of Hindostan is one of the much-awaited films of 2018. This is the first time Aamir and Big B will be sharing screen space together. It is known that Thugs of Hindostan will have a 3D and Imax release. Well, the latest news is that the movie will be dubbed in two languages - Tamil and Telugu. Earlier, Aamir’s Dangal (2018) was released in Tamil version too and it became a massive hit throughout the nation.

Karisma Kapoor’s sweet gift for Kareena Kapoor

Food Panda is one of the most famous online food ordering apps. Actress Karisma Kapoor recently shared pictures with food Panda, and sent a desert for her loving sister Kareena Kapoor.

Varun and Anushka’s dance moves

These days, Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma are busy promoting their movie Sui Dhaga. To promote the film, Varun has shared an adorable video where the two are seen dancing to their latest song ‘Tera chaav laga jaisa koi ghaav laaga’ from their movie.

Kareena Kapoor is a fitness freak

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor is known for maintaining fitness. Recently, her trainer Namrita Purohit shared a video where you can see the actress working out and it will surely give you some fitness goals.

Kajol’s candid click with Madhuri and Asha Bhosle

Kajol recently shared a picture on her Instagram profile where she is seen with Madhuri, Asha Bhosle and ace makeup artist Micky contractor. The two actresses are looking gorgeous and we wish to see the two working together in a film in future.