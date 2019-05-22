Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal to marry this December in Goa?

MUMBAI: Known for films like Badlapur, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and Sui Dhaaga, Varun Dhawan is one of the talented actors in B-town. In addition to his work, his fans are also curious to know about his marriage, and now, here’s some good news for his fans.

Varun and Natasha, who have been dating each other for a long time now, are reportedly tying the knot this year.

Reports about their marriage have earlier hit the internet also, but Varun always claimed that he is not getting married anytime soon. However, according to the latest media reports, Varun is getting married this December.

A source close to the actor told Pinkvilla, “The Dhawans are planning a big wedding towards the year-end. Varun and Natasha and the families have decided on a December date for the big day. In all probabilities, it will be a destination marriage. As of now, they are looking at getting the entire contingent to Goa for a beach wedding.”

“Only their closest buddies from the film fraternity will be invited for the Goan shaadi and the lovebirds plan to throw a lavish reception party back in Mumbai for everyone,” the source further said to the portal.