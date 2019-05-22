News

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal to marry this December in Goa?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 May 2019 04:32 PM

MUMBAI: Known for films like Badlapur, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and Sui Dhaaga, Varun Dhawan is one of the talented actors in B-town. In addition to his work, his fans are also curious to know about his marriage, and now, here’s some good news for his fans.

Varun and Natasha, who have been dating each other for a long time now, are reportedly tying the knot this year.

Reports about their marriage have earlier hit the internet also, but Varun always claimed that he is not getting married anytime soon. However, according to the latest media reports, Varun is getting married this December.

A source close to the actor told Pinkvilla, “The Dhawans are planning a big wedding towards the year-end. Varun and Natasha and the families have decided on a December date for the big day. In all probabilities, it will be a destination marriage. As of now, they are looking at getting the entire contingent to Goa for a beach wedding.”

“Only their closest buddies from the film fraternity will be invited for the Goan shaadi and the lovebirds plan to throw a lavish reception party back in Mumbai for everyone,” the source further said to the portal.

Tags > Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Badlapur, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Sui Dhaaga, B-town, Pinkvilla, Goan shaadi, lavish reception, Tellychakkar.,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

In pics: RadhaKrishn completes 200 episodes

In pics: RadhaKrishn completes 200 episodes
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Screening of ZEE5's Skyfire

Screening of ZEE5's Skyfire
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev
Manish Tulsiyani
Manish Tulsiyani
Yashdeep Nain
Yashdeep Nain
Monaz Mevawala
Monaz Mevawala
Sarah Jane Dias
Sarah Jane Dias
Kainaz Motivala
Kainaz Motivala
Faisal Sayed
Faisal Sayed
Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena

past seven days