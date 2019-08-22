News

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal to tie the knot in Bali or Phuket?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Aug 2019 05:32 PM

MUMBAI: Varun Dhawan, who is known for films like Badlapur, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and Sui Dhaaga, is one of the most talented actors in B-town. In addition to his work, his fans are also curious to know about his marriage, and now, here’s an update.

According to the latest reports, Varun is going to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal in 2020.  As per the reports, they are planning for a grand wedding sometime next year. A source told TNN that the couple wants a Bollywood style wedding at an international destination. The families have zeroed in on two destinations including Bali and Phuket. They reportedly want a dreamy Punjabi beach destination wedding. The source shared, "Once they pin the location, the families will soon start working on the logistics for the 2020 wedding.”

Tags > Varun Dhawan, Badlapur, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Sui Dhaaga, style wedding, B-town,

