News

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal to tie the knot this year?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Jan 2019 06:11 PM
MUMBAI: Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have been in a strong relationship for a long time, and if reports are to be believed, the childhood sweethearts are set to tie the knot this year in November.

However, the Badlapur and October fame actor, who on Koffee with Karan expressed that he plans to marry Natasha, said to a publication that the reports of his wedding are not true.

According to another publication, their wedding will indeed take place this year. A source shared with the portal that Varun’s family has zeroed in on a date in November for Varun and Natasha’s marriage, but the wedding may get pushed to December depending on Varun’s work commitment.

On the work front, Varun will next be seen in Kalank.
Tags > Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Kalank, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Recent Video
04 Jan 2019 07:45 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Accidental death to effect Naira's health
Accidental death to effect Naira's health | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
04 Jan 2019 07:32 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Tellychakkar shares message for Fans
Tellychakkar shares message for Fans | watch it
more videos Click Here

Hot Downloads

Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Shritama Mukherjee
Shritama Mukherjee
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Sangram Singh
Sangram Singh
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Gaurav Khanna
Gaurav Khanna

poll

Do you think Dipika Kakar deserved to win Bigg Boss 12?

Dipika Kakar
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Erica looks best with?

Shaheer Sheikh, Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days