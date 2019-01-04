Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal to tie the knot this year?

MUMBAI: Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have been in a strong relationship for a long time, and if reports are to be believed, the childhood sweethearts are set to tie the knot this year in November.



However, the Badlapur and October fame actor, who on Koffee with Karan expressed that he plans to marry Natasha, said to a publication that the reports of his wedding are not true.



According to another publication, their wedding will indeed take place this year. A source shared with the portal that Varun’s family has zeroed in on a date in November for Varun and Natasha’s marriage, but the wedding may get pushed to December depending on Varun’s work commitment.



On the work front, Varun will next be seen in Kalank.