Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh roped in Andaz Apna Apna remake?

: There has been a lot of speculation doing the rounds that Raj Kumar Santoshi is planning a remake of his most successful movie Andaz Apna Apna, which released in 1994. But the producers of the movie Vinay and Priti Sinha have something else in mind.They plan to relaunch the movie with the title Andaz Apna Apna Reloaded, as the cult movie completes 25 years this year. There is news doing the rounds that Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan have been approached for the film. In the 1994 comedy, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan played Prem and Amar respectively. It was written by Piyush Changde.According to a leading portal, it won’t be a sequel or remake but a completely different movie with the same theme. Raj Kumar Santoshi won’t direct it.

The makers said that it is a cult movie, and one cannot mess with the original. The director is yet to be finalized.Andaz Apna Apna Reloaded will be a big film, and the makers are treading cautiously as they want to finalize everything before making an announcement.Ranveer and Varun are good friends off screen and will be able to carry off their roles with ease, and the movie promises to be another laugh riot with underlying emotions.The iconic character of Crime Master Gogo (played by Shakti Kapoor earlier) will also make a comeback with a contemporary actor and a stylized feel.