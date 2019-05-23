News

Varun Dhawan breaks down on 'Street Dancer 3D' set

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 May 2019 10:51 AM

MUMBAI: Actor Varun Dhawan got emotional on the sets of "Street Dancer". He broke down while performing for a sad number.

Varun uploaded a video on his Instagram Story. A crew member asked him: "VD, you cried?"

To that, the "Main Tera Hero" actor replied: "I got emotional today because I had to perform a sad song... I am better now."

The 32-year-old actor also posted a series of photographs of himself along with Remo D'souza.

He captioned them: "Years of emotion is expressed in a single take. Give and take is the most fun part of the relationship between a director and actor."

"Street Dance 3D" is a dance drama being directed by D'souza, who helmed "ABCD: Anybody Can Dance" and "ABCD 2".

The film also features Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhudheva, Nora Fatehi and Aparshakti Khurana.

( SOURCE : IANS)

Tags > Varun Dhawan, Street Dancer 3D, Instagram Story, Main Tera Hero, Remo d'Souza, ABCD: Anybody Can Dance, ABCD 2, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhudheva, Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurana, Tellychakkar.,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
22 May 2019 08:01 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Meet journalist Shashank Vyas, as he interviews co-star Donal Bisht
Meet journalist Shashank Vyas, as he interviews... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

In pics: RadhaKrishn completes 200 episodes

In pics: RadhaKrishn completes 200 episodes
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Anubhav Srivastava
Anubhav Srivastava
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Arya Babbar
Arya Babbar
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Aditi Sajwan
Aditi Sajwan
Imam A Siddique
Imam A Siddique
Karan Singh Grover
Karan Singh Grover
Manish Goyal
Manish Goyal
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali

past seven days