Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Varun Dhawan’s latest picture will break the internet for sure

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Jan 2018 03:50 PM
25 Jan 2018 03:50 PM | TellychakkarTeam

It won’t be wrong to say that Varun Dhawan is the hottest actors from the current lot of Gen-next. The Badrinath Ki Dulhania fame actor has time and again made the netizens drool over his charismatic looks. The last time the hunky lad put a picture on Instagram, while working out, the internet went berserk. The ladies were drooling and the men were envying.

Today, the 30-year-old actor posted a picture on his social media. Looking at the picture the first thing that crossed our minds is that how this picture is going to be the next viral thing on the internet. With this hot post, Varun has hands down, dethroned all the actors who were once sitting on the HOTTNESS THRONE. In this simple yet enchanting photo, anyone would be mesmerized with his intense eyes. You would be lost peering his chiseled abs and sculpted body. His rugged looks won’t let you blink more than twice.

In less than an hour, the picture got more than 150k likes and over thousands of comments were flooded. A brief swipe in the comment section and you’ll realize the intensity with which his fans adore him. No wonder his picture will compel you to double tap on your mobile screens. It won’t be surprising if this picture breaks the internet.

Varun is currently working on his upcoming film titled October.

What do you think of Varun’s picture? What comes to your mind looking at this hot photo? Comment below your thoughts and opinions about the next superstar. 

Tags > Varun Dhawan, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, HOTTNESS THRONE, Latest Picture, upcoming film, social media, 150k likes, October,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Hot Downloads

Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Suyyash Rai
Suyyash Rai
Avika Gor
Avika Gor
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor
Karan V Grover
Karan V Grover
Preetika Rao
Preetika Rao
Ssharad Malhotra
Ssharad Malhotra
Shivangi Joshi
Shivangi Joshi
Navina Bole
Navina Bole

guess who
Dear Kaira!
guess more Click Here

quickie
Prapti Chatterjee

Once at a party in Goa an Israeli girl kind of hit on me: Prapti Chatterjee

more quickie Click Here

Slideshow

Red Carpet: Lions Gold Awards 2018

Red Carpet: Lions Gold Awards 2018
more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
24 Jan 2018 08:23 PM | TellychakkarTeam
BCL will be a box full of DRAMA
BCL will be a box full of DRAMA | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

Are you excited to watch Luv Tyagi in Splitsvilla 11?

Are you excited to watch Luv Tyagi in Splitsvilla 11?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Will you watch Bhootu without Sana and Kinshuk?

Sana and Kinshuk
previous polls Click Here

past seven days