Varun Dhawan’s latest picture will break the internet for sure

It won’t be wrong to say that Varun Dhawan is the hottest actors from the current lot of Gen-next. The Badrinath Ki Dulhania fame actor has time and again made the netizens drool over his charismatic looks. The last time the hunky lad put a picture on Instagram, while working out, the internet went berserk. The ladies were drooling and the men were envying.

Today, the 30-year-old actor posted a picture on his social media. Looking at the picture the first thing that crossed our minds is that how this picture is going to be the next viral thing on the internet. With this hot post, Varun has hands down, dethroned all the actors who were once sitting on the HOTTNESS THRONE. In this simple yet enchanting photo, anyone would be mesmerized with his intense eyes. You would be lost peering his chiseled abs and sculpted body. His rugged looks won’t let you blink more than twice.

In less than an hour, the picture got more than 150k likes and over thousands of comments were flooded. A brief swipe in the comment section and you’ll realize the intensity with which his fans adore him. No wonder his picture will compel you to double tap on your mobile screens. It won’t be surprising if this picture breaks the internet.

Varun is currently working on his upcoming film titled October.

