News

Varun Dhawan shuts troll over 'masala movies'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Aug 2019 02:29 PM

MUMBAI: "Student of the Year" actor Varun Dhawan gave a piece of advice to a troll who criticised him for doing masala movies.

It all started with Varun praising "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw".

"Watched #HobbsAndShaw. It's great fun in the cinema. @TheRock really brings its... Loved the homage paid to the Samoan culture. The London chase sequence has to be the best," Varun tweeted.

Soon, a Twitter user commented: "Instead of promoting #Hollywood movies and giving Americans money, please raise our movie quality instead of masala movies that you do. Make some content driven films. Also, promote good Bollywood movies which remain unnotified. Make India proud. @Varun_dvn @karanjohar."

Varun shut the troll by tweeting: "Maybe you should not have Harry Potter as your profile picture when you try to teach people what to do son. Now go to bed."

Meanwhile, wrestler-actor-producer Dwayne Johnson 'The Rock' is glad that Varun liked his film "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw" and said the Bollywood actor is the best.

"Mahalo brother and glad you loved it. You're the best," he tweeted.

Source: IANS

Tags > Student Of The Year, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Samoan culture, #HobbsAndShaw, Dwayne Johnson, Harry Potter,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

In Pics: TV actresses enjoy monsoon

In Pics: TV actresses enjoy monsoon
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Celebs at the launch of Rapchee App

Celebs at the launch of Rapchee App
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Irfan Pathan
Irfan Pathan
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
Aalesha
Aalesha
Malaika Arora Khan
Malaika Arora Khan
Remo D'Souza
Remo D'Souza
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra
Manava Naik
Manava Naik
Ram Kapoor
Ram Kapoor
Pooja Pihal
Pooja Pihal

past seven days