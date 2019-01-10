News

Varun Dhawan welcomes Nora Fatehi to ABCD 3

10 Jan 2019 06:39 PM
MUMBAI: Nora Fatehi, who made her Bollywood debut with Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans and earned immense fame last year for her dance performance in the recreated version of the song Dilbar from the film Satyameva Jayate, will be joining Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in ABCD 3.

Varun has welcomed her to the team. He took to social media and wrote a message welcoming her.

Describing Nora as a hard-working person, Varun wrote, ‘She’s one of the most hard working and driven human being that I have ever meet. Welcome to the gang. Gonna feed u cheese and dance with u. Hey @Norafatehi we gonnna kick up a storm. #3iscoming’ (sic).

