Varun Sharma won't let me date anyone: Kriti Sanon

MUMBAI: Actress Kriti Sanon says her "Arjun Patiala" co-star Varun Sharma is very protective of her, and will never let her date anyone.What do you think about this Showtee ?
"Varun Sharma is so protective of me, he'll never let me date anyone ever," Kriti said.
Asked about keeping a low profile on her dating life, Kirti said: "Even if I am dating someone tomorrow, I doubt I am going to announce it to the world, because I feel that (information) is for me and my close ones. I don't want a stranger to judge my relationship is."
Kriti, Varun and their "Arjun Patiala" co-star Diljit Dosanjh were speaking on the show "By Invite Only".
Diljit gave a witty response when asked about what his description would be on a dating app. "On a dating app, my bio will read, 'Expensive Jatt'," he quipped.
Quizzed about his reaction on waking up as star Kareena Kapoor Khan, he said: "I'll look into the mirror and pout".
Source: IANS
Add new comment