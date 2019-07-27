News

Varun Sharma won't let me date anyone: Kriti Sanon

MUMBAI: Actress Kriti Sanon says her "Arjun Patiala" co-star Varun Sharma is very protective of her, and will never let her date anyone.

"Varun Sharma is so protective of me, he'll never let me date anyone ever," Kriti said.

Asked about keeping a low profile on her dating life, Kirti said: "Even if I am dating someone tomorrow, I doubt I am going to announce it to the world, because I feel that (information) is for me and my close ones. I don't want a stranger to judge my relationship is."

Kriti, Varun and their "Arjun Patiala" co-star Diljit Dosanjh were speaking on the show "By Invite Only".

Diljit gave a witty response when asked about what his description would be on a dating app. "On a dating app, my bio will read, 'Expensive Jatt'," he quipped.

Quizzed about his reaction on waking up as star Kareena Kapoor Khan, he said: "I'll look into the mirror and pout".

Source: IANS
