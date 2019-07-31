News

Varun, Shraddha attend wrap-up party of 'Street Dancer 3D'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
31 Jul 2019 07:17 PM

MUMBAI: Makers of "Street Dancer 3D" hosted a wrap-up party for film's cast and crew on Tuesday in Mumbai.

The film's lead actors Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor attended the party.

Varun even took to his social media handle to announce the wrap of the film in a heartfelt post thanking the entire cast.

"We dance to express, not to impress. I am so excited for everyone to see what we have done. @remodsouza I love being on your set. Thank you, everyone -- all the dancers from all around the world -- for making this film with us. I have had a blast and I'm sad it's over. Now on january 24, you will meet the street dancers"

The film also features Nora Fatehi, Prabhu Deva, Raghav Juyal and Dharmesh Yelande. All these actors were also spotted at the party.

The film's director Remo D'Souza came to the party along with wife Lizelle, while producer Bhushan kumar attended arrived with wife Divya.

The film is slated to release on January 24 next year. It is Varun and Shraddha's second collaboration on the silver screen after "ABCD 2", which also was helmed by Remo.

(Source: IANS)

past seven days