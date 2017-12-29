Varun, Shraddha team up for song 'High rated Gabru'

Actors Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, who starred together in the 2015 film ABCD 2, will be sharing screen space again for the song "High rated gabru" from the upcoming movie Nawabzaade.



Varun on Friday tweeted: "'High rated gabru' back in 2018 Remo D'souza. T-Series, Guru Randhawa. Also back with this girl Shraddha Kapoor."



The song is by singer Guru Randhawa and is choreographed by Remo D'souza.



D'souza, who had directed the two actors in "ABCD 2", tweeted: "Yes we back, this time for 'Nawabzaade'. Raghav Juyal, Punit Pathak."



On the acting front, Varun is prepping for Sui Dhaaga - Made in India.



Sui Dhaaga - Made in India is a story of self-reliance aimed to connect with every Indian. The film also stars Anushka Sharma and is produced by Yash Raj Films.



To be directed by Sharat Katariya, Sui Dhaaga - Made in India is written by Maneesh Sharma. The film will hit the screens on Gandhi Jayanti 2018.



Meanwhile, D'souza is busy directing Race 3, starring Salman Khan

