Hot Downloads

Gautam Rode
Gautam Rode
Kunwar Amar
Kunwar Amar
Rannvijay Singh
Rannvijay Singh
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi
Siddharth Arora
Siddharth Arora
Pratibha Tiwari
Pratibha Tiwari
Muskaan Mihani
Muskaan Mihani
Sangram Singh
Sangram Singh
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

Slideshow

Diya-Ratan’s engagement ceremony in Rishta...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Checkout: TV actresses and their BRIDAL looks

Sonal Vengurlekar (Saam Daam Dand Bhed)
more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who is the hottest hunk of 2017?

Who is the hottest hunk of 2017?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Varun, Shraddha team up for song 'High rated Gabru'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Dec 2017 07:00 PM
29 Dec 2017 07:00 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Actors Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, who starred together in the 2015 film ABCD 2, will be sharing screen space again for the song "High rated gabru" from the upcoming movie Nawabzaade.

Varun on Friday tweeted: "'High rated gabru' back in 2018 Remo D'souza. T-Series, Guru Randhawa. Also back with this girl Shraddha Kapoor."

The song is by singer Guru Randhawa and is choreographed by Remo D'souza.

D'souza, who had directed the two actors in "ABCD 2", tweeted: "Yes we back, this time for 'Nawabzaade'. Raghav Juyal, Punit Pathak."

On the acting front, Varun is prepping for Sui Dhaaga - Made in India.

Sui Dhaaga - Made in India is a story of self-reliance aimed to connect with every Indian. The film also stars Anushka Sharma and is produced by Yash Raj Films.

To be directed by Sharat Katariya, Sui Dhaaga - Made in India is written by Maneesh Sharma. The film will hit the screens on Gandhi Jayanti 2018.

Meanwhile, D'souza is busy directing Race 3, starring Salman Khan
 





  • face-book
  • gplus
  • linkedin
Tags > Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Raghav Juyal, Punit Pathak, ABCD 2, High rated gabru, Remo d'Souza, T-Series, Guru Randhawa, Nawabzaade, Sui Dhaaga, Sui Dhaaga - Made in India, Anushka Sharma, Yash Raj Films Gandhi Jayanti Maneesh Sharma, Salman Khan, Race 3,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top