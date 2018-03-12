Home > Movie News > Movie News
Varun's special live act for 'October' trailer launch

By TellychakkarTeam
12 Mar 2018

Mumbai: With the aim to give a sneak peek into the world of October, actor Varun Dhawan will go live on all his social media handles on Monday to talk about his experience of working in the film.

Co-produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, October is directed by Shoojit Sircar. It also features Banita Sandhu.

Before the release of the trailer on Monday, Varun will go live on Twitter and will be seen live in the theatre of PVR Juhu while travelling towards the venue, read a statement.

In the afternoon, Varun along with Sircar and Banita will do a live session on his Facebook and talk about the reaction to the trailer, and then they will go to Sophia College For Women in the evening and Varun will go live on Instagram.

"October is very special to everyone who has worked on it and we are keen to introduce everyone to the world with not the generic ways but making the entire experience really special," said the film's spokesperson.

"With the trailer launch, we wanted a direct way to reach to everyone who will be at the venue and all Varun's fans. That is when we decided to make Varun go live through his social media handle while he is on his way to the event talking about what 'October' is to him," added the spokesperson.

The film celebrates love, nature and the autumn season. It is slated to release on 13 April.

(Source: IANS)


past seven days