Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

'Veere Di Wedding' all set to release on June 1

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Jan 2018 01:32 PM
13 Jan 2018 01:32 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Director Shashank Ghosh's film "Veere Di Wedding" is now scheduled to release on June 1.

The film, which stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Shikha Talsania and Swara Bhaskar, was earlier slated to hit the screens on May 18. 

Sonam on Friday took to Twitter to announce the new release date for the film.

The actress' tweet said - "You are all cordially invited to the wedding of the season! Save the date for 'Veere Di Wedding' on June 1." 

Proudcer Ekta Kapoor said the film would release on her nephew Lakkshya's birthday. Lakkshya is the son of actor Tushhar Kapoor. He was born through IVF and surrogacy in June 2016. 

"June 1 is one big day! 'Veere Di Wedding' arrives on my Lakkshya's birthday! Ab shaadi aur birthday pe aap sab ko nimantran hai (You all are invited for the wedding and the birthday.)

The film is presented by Ekta's home banner Balaji Motion Pictures. 

A tweet from the official page of Balaji Motion Pictures read: "A wedding to remember and a date that's unforgettable! Block your calendars for 'Veere Di Wedding' on June 1 2018. RSVP no!"

The film is a romantic comedy is co-produced by Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor, Ekta and Nikhil Dwivedi.

(Source: IANS) 

  • face-book
  • gplus
  • linkedin
Tags > Nikhil Dwivedi, Shashank Ghosh, Veere Di Wedding, Balaji Motion Pictures, Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Hot Downloads

Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Vidya Balan
Vidya Balan
Parineeti Chopra
Parineeti Chopra
Ridhi Dogra
Ridhi Dogra
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Sumeet Vyas
Sumeet Vyas
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh
Sangram Singh
Sangram Singh

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

spot the difference

Krystle D'Souza

There are THREE differences in the picture
get the spot difference Click Here

Recent Video
13 Jan 2018 02:32 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Will we see Surbhi Jyoti in next season of Bigg Boss?
Will we see Surbhi Jyoti in next season of Bigg... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

In pics: Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya celebrates...

In pics: Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya celebrates its spectacular 1000
more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who do you think looks the cutest with dimples?

Who do you think looks the cutest with dimples?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who will win Bigg Boss 11?

Who will win Bigg Boss 11?
previous polls Click Here

past seven days