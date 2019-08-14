News

Venkatesh Daggubati completes 33 years in the film industry

MUMBAI: Venkatesh Daggubati aka Victory Venkatesh, who is known for his works predominantly in Telugu cinema, has completed 33 years in the film industry.

He debuted as a full-fledged lead in Kaliyuga Pandavulu in 1986 alongside Khushbu Sundar and since then there has been no looking back. With his strong on-screen performance, he went on to make a permanent place in the hearts of audience. On the occasion of his accomplishing 33 successful years in the film industry, fans of Victory Venkatesh have been sending best wishes with the trending tag, '#33YearsForVenkyMamaInTFI' Even Rana Daggubati took to social media and wished Victory Venkatesh on completing 33 years in the film industry. The Baahubali actor recalled Venkatesh's first movie Kaliyuga Pandavulu as he shared the poster of the film. Reacting to the post, Khusbu Sundar commented, "My bestest.. most special..most memorab."

past seven days