Veteran actor Jawahar Kaul passes away

MUMBAI: Jawahar Kaul, who had acted in many super hit films including ‘Pehli Jhalak,’Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam’, ‘Sheesh Mahal’, ‘Gharibi’, ‘Bhabhi’, ‘Papi’, ‘Dekh Kabira Roya’ and ‘Adalat’ passed away on 15 April 2019 at his residence at Yari Road, Andheri West in Mumbai. He was 92 and is survived by son Ajay Kaul and three daughters.



He began his career with 'Veer Kunal' (1945) and played Humayun’s Mahawat in Sohrab Modi’s 'Ek Din Ka Sultan', in the same year. He played the main lead in 'Khidki' (1948). He worked only in a few selective films, but efficaciously enraptured the attention of the viewers.



The 'Chautha Ceremony' was organised on 18 April, 2019 at the Children Welfare Centre High School, Yari Road, Andheri West, Mumbai, in which many bollywood celebrities, political leaders and social workers paid homage to Jawahar Kaul.



On the occasion Shabnam Kapoor, Lalit Kapoor, Sujata Wadhwa, Anoop Wadhwa, Anita Patel, Hetan Patel, Sandeep, Aanchal, Anuradha, Tanisha, Amit, Aamna, Arain, Suraj, Prarthana, Kunal, Prapti, Sanatan, Sushma and Prashant Kashid offered condolences to departed soul and consoled the bereaved family.



The members of the Kaul family, including late Jawahar’s daughter Shabnam Kapoor thanked guests who remained present for 'Chautha Ceremony' to offer condolences.