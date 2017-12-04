Hot Downloads

Aniruddh Dave
Aniruddh Dave
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Adaa Khan
Adaa Khan
Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Ridhima Pandit
Ridhima Pandit
Kritika Kamra
Kritika Kamra
Abhishek Malik
Abhishek Malik

quickie
One night stands are not part of my life, says Anjum Fakih

One night stands are not part of my life, says Anjum Fakih

more quickie Click Here

guess who
Qubool Hai!!!
guess more Click Here

Slideshow

When the Bollywood bigwigs graced Filmfare...

Alia Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande & Bhumi Pednekar
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Launch of Zee TV's Detective Didi

Sonia Balani & Manish Goplani
more slideshows Click Here

poll

Which bride looks most stunning in her wedding attire?

Which bride looks most stunning in her wedding attire?
previous polls Click Here

Rate It

Who looks pretty in red?

Who looks pretty in red?

rate more Click here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Legendary actor Shashi Kapoor passes away

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Dec 2017 06:18 PM
04 Dec 2017 06:18 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Veteran actor-producer Shashi Kapoor died on Monday here, his nephew and actor Randhir Kapoor said. He was 79.

Shashi Kapoor is survived by daughter Sanjana Kapoor and his two sons Kunal and Karan.

Son of Prithviraj Kapoor and brother of Raj Kapoor and Shammi Kapoor, Shashi debuted with the 1961 film Dharmputra. He went on to appear in 116 Hindi films. He was honoured with the the Padma Bhushan by the Government of India in 2011. In 2015, he was bestowed with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, making him the third member of the Kapoor clan to receive the honour, after dad Prithviraj Kapoor and brother Raj Kapoor.

Shashi and his wife Jennifer Kendal established the Prithvi Theatre in November 1978 in Mumbai. Jennifer died of cancer in 1984. Shashi and his wife Jennifer Kendal established the Prithvi Theatre in November 1978 in Mumbai. Jennifer died of cancer in 1984.

 

  • face-book
  • gplus
  • linkedin
Tags > Shashi Kapoor, passes away, 79,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top