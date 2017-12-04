Legendary actor Shashi Kapoor passes away

Veteran actor-producer Shashi Kapoor died on Monday here, his nephew and actor Randhir Kapoor said. He was 79.

Shashi Kapoor is survived by daughter Sanjana Kapoor and his two sons Kunal and Karan.

Son of Prithviraj Kapoor and brother of Raj Kapoor and Shammi Kapoor, Shashi debuted with the 1961 film Dharmputra. He went on to appear in 116 Hindi films. He was honoured with the the Padma Bhushan by the Government of India in 2011. In 2015, he was bestowed with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, making him the third member of the Kapoor clan to receive the honour, after dad Prithviraj Kapoor and brother Raj Kapoor.

Shashi and his wife Jennifer Kendal established the Prithvi Theatre in November 1978 in Mumbai. Jennifer died of cancer in 1984. Shashi and his wife Jennifer Kendal established the Prithvi Theatre in November 1978 in Mumbai. Jennifer died of cancer in 1984.