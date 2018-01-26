Veteran Bengali film actress Supriya Devi passes away

Veteran Bengali film actress Supriya Devi breathed her last this morning.

She died at her South Kolkata residence after suffering from a cardiac arrest.

Born on 8 January 1933, she made her film debut with Basu Paribar opposite the greatest actor of Bengali cinema, Uttam Kumar.

She is remembered for her work in films like Megha Dhaka Tara, Sonar Harin, Amrapali.

She was bestowed with various prestigious awards for her contribution to the field of cinema including the Padmashri and the Banga-Vibhushan.

May her soul rest in peace!