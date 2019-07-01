News

Vicky Kaushal reminisces 'Sanju' journey

01 Jul 2019

MUMBAI: As "Sanju" completed a year since its release, actor Vicky Kaushal, who garnered a lot of praise for his role as Kamli in the film, became nostalgic and recalled how people loved his character.

"1 year. The first time I heard people calling me as the name of the character. Thank you for all the love. It means a lot to me. 'Sanju'," Vicky wrote on Instagram.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, "Sanju", which completed a year on Saturday, was a biopic based on the life of actor Sanjay Dutt. The film that starred Ranbir Kapoor in the shoes of Sanjay, showcased the highs and lows during various phases of the latter's life.

Vicky essayed the role of Sanjay's best friend Kamli.

After "Sanju", Vicky featured in films like "Manmarziyaan" and "Uri: The Surgical Strike".

Now he will be seen next in the horror movie "Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship" and Shoojit Sircar's directorial "Sardar Udham Singh". Vicky also recently announced that he will be playing Sam Manekshaw - the first Field Marshal of India - in Meghna Gulzar's upcoming movie.

(SOURCE : IANS)

