Vicky Kaushal starrer Udham Singh biopic to release on THIS date

MUMBAI: Shoojit Sircar’s upcoming project is biopic on Udham Singh. Vicky Kaushal will be seen essaying the title role.

Udham Singh shot Brigadier-General Reginald Dyer, Michael O’Dwyer, the lieutenant governor of Punjab, dead to avenge the infamous Jallianwala Bagh Massacre of 1919. It was Shoojit's dream to make a film on the sacrifice of Udham Singh.

The filmmaker began the shoot with Vicky in London in the month of April. The London schedule was followed by a brief shot in Russia. While the first schedule of the biopic wrapped up in May, the cast and crew will begin filming for the second schedule in October.

Now, the release date of the film has been decided. The film will release on 2 October 2020.

Confirming the same, Shoojit told Mumbai Mirror, “Yes, we will be releasing the film on October 2, 2020. Keeping in mind the remaining shoot schedule, post-production and the time required to complete the film, my producers and good friends Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar advised this date for a feasible release next year and I have decided to go with it.”