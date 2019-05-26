News

Vicky's liberating experience with 'Manmarziyaan'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 May 2019 04:00 PM

MUMBAI : Vicky Kaushal says working on "Manmarziyaan" has been one of the most liberating experiences for him as an actor.

"'Manmarziyaan' has been one of the most liberating experiences for me as an actor. I believe the character Vicky Sandhu to be my alter ego and to completely surrender to that character and to the world of Anurag Kashyap (filmmaker) was one of the most learning experiences for me," Vicky said in a statement.

"It was the first time I was collaborating with Tapsee (Pannu) and Abhishek (Bachchan) and had a blast shooting with them," he added.

Kashyap has helmed "Manmarziyaan", which will air on &pictures on May 26.

On her role of Rumi, Taapsee said: "I'm a black or white person in real life, but this character is confused and indecisive. So, I couldn't relate to her. Then she (casting person) said something which was the reason I took up the film. She told me, ‘Had it not been for that patch, it would have been a cakewalk for you'. That became the selling point for me."

Abhishek feels "every actor brings a lot of himself or herself to a character and also takes a lot back".

"There are several shades of me in Robbie," he added.

(SOURCE : IANS) 

past seven days