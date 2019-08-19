This video of Bard Of Blood teaser will leave you wanting for more

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan and Netflix India have collaborated for an exciting show. The digital platform shared a teaser starring the Zero actor on their social media handle, leaving the fans wanting for more.



The video has the star in conversation with a show's producer stating that he is an apt actor to play any kind of role onscreen for the film, but towards the end he is taken by surprise as he comes to know recruitment is for an intelligence agency. Netflix India shared the teaser and captioned it as, “Still waiting on that callback, @iamsrk." Seems the actor was hinting towards his Netflix series titled Bard of Blood, produced by him. In the recent past Netflix India had a tweet on their official handle that read, "God has given you one face and you make another. Emraan Hashmi is Kabir Anand in The Bard of [email protected] @emraanhashmi @RedChilliesEnt"



Bard of Blood is a seven episode web series set to premiere on Netflix on 27 September. Emraan Hashmi portrays the role of Kabir Anand in the series.