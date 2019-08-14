News

Vidya Balan has to say THIS about Akshay Kumar's prominence on Mission Mangal’s poster

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Aug 2019 03:16 PM

MUMBAI: Mission Mangal is one of the much-anticipated films of this year. The upcoming film, which is based on the scientists at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) who contributed to the Mars Orbiter Mission, will hit the theatres this Independence Day. 

Actors like Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Nithya Menen, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi, H. G. Dattatreya and Sonakshi Sinha are part of this project. The film will also showcase the story of the women behind the launch of India’s Mangalyaan. The first poster of the film sparked off a debate on social media as Akshay’s face was prominent while all other female leads got less space. 

Now, in an interview with the Times Of India, Vidya has spoken about the issue. Vidya stated that since they are all in the movie business and if Akshay’s face is going to be responsible to bring more people to the theatre, it is a sorted business decision. She said, “Well, we are in the business of cinema. And finally, if Akshay is going to sell the maximum tickets, it only makes better business sense. Slowly, actresses are gaining in strength, and someday, our faces will be equal, if not bigger than the lead actor. I am saying this in jest, and with no feeling of being slighted or anything. Also, I really feel that we are getting touchy about too many things these days. It is great that today there are conversations about so many things that people would not speak about before, but sometimes, I do think that the people who are commenting are not even aware of what they are saying.”

Tags > Mission Mangal, Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Nithya Menen, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi, H. G. Dattatreya, Sonakshi Sinha,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
13 Aug 2019 09:26 PM | TellychakkarTeam
BTS from the making of the sets of Ram Siya ke Luv Kush
BTS from the making of the sets of Ram Siya ke... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

Celebrities galore at special screening of Once...

Celebrities galore at special screening of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood!
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Simple Kaul
Simple Kaul
Bhairavi Goswami
Bhairavi Goswami
Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav
Shivin Narang
Shivin Narang
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Akshay Sethi
Akshay Sethi
Rhea Chakraborty
Rhea Chakraborty
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor

past seven days