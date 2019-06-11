News

Vidya Balan’s debut film Parineeta clocks 14 years, check her throwback video

MUMBAI: Vidya Balan is a powerhouse of talent. She has been bestowed with several awards for her work in Hindi cinema. The actress kick-started her Hindi film career with Parineeta and today marked 14 years since the release of the film. 

The film is an adaptation of the 1914 Bengali novella, Parineeta by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay. Directed by debutant Pradeep Sarkar, it was based upon a screenplay by the film's producer, Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The film also starred Saif Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt and Raima Sen. 

An elated Vidya took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback video with one of the assistant directors and a dear friend. Beside the video, she wrote, "#Throwback .... With one of #Dada’s urf @pradeepsarkar ‘s assistants & a friend @pavitrsaith after my last shot in #Parineeta.Incidentally this was the friend i was attending the #Enrique concert with when i got the call from #VinodChopra to tell me ‘You are our Parineeta‘!" 

“We are hardly in touch anymore but such precious memories...Thank you @pavitrsaith and all those i shared this special ‘ once in a lifetime ‘ experience with @subarna_ray_chaudhuri @sohini_paula @raimasen!! #14yearstoParineeta #FirstFilm @vinodchoprafilms,” she added. 

Take a look at Vidya's post right here.


Speaking about Vidya’s upcoming project, she will be next seen in Mission Mangal. She also has Shakuntala Devi biopic in her kitty.
