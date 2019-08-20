News

Vidya Balan says this about trolls who make personal comments on her

20 Aug 2019

MUMBAI: Vidya Balan is one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood. She is known for her power-packed performances. She has mesmerised the audience by her performance in films like Ishqiya, No One Killed Jessica and Kahaani to name a few. Her latest release is Mission Mangal and once again she has nailed her role in her film.

In a recent interview with SpotboyE.com, the actress was asked about trolls who make personal comments on her, to which, she said that she has gone beyond that stage in her life when such comments would hurt her.

She also rubbished her pregnancy rumours.

Speaking about her upcoming project, Vidya will start shooting for the Shakuntala Devi biopic.
