Vidya returns to sultry, quirky avatar in 'Tumhari Sulu' trailer

14 Oct 2017 05:55 PM
14 Oct 2017 05:55 PM

Actress Vidya Balan, who earlier portrayed a sultry avatar of Silk Smitha in "The Dirty Picture", has returned with her same quirky side. This time as a sari-clad "bhabhi" Sulu in the trailer, released on Saturday, of her upcoming film "Tumhari Sulu".

"Lo aa gayi Sulu (Here comes Sulu) 'Tumhari Sulu' trailer," Vidya posted on Twitter.

The trailer of the Suresh Triveni directorial features the National Award-winning actress as housewife Sulu, who lives with her husband and son, and tries hard to add spice to their lives. After winning at competitions hosted by the local radio station, Sulu starts dreaming of becoming an RJ.

A few interesting moments in the trailer are the chemistry between Vidya and her onscreen husband Manav Kaul and the new version of "Hawa hawai" -- a popular song, originally picturised on Sridevi in "Mr India".

The trailer also features Neha Dhupia as the head at a radio station.

"Tumhari Sulu", a slice-of-life comedy-drama, is slated for release on November 17.

(Source: IANS)

