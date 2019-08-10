News

Vidya Sinha critical in CritiCare Hospital

By TellychakkarTeam
10 Aug 2019 12:50 PM

MUMBAI: Veteran actress Vidya Sinha is in a critical state in CritiCare Hospital in Juhu. Vidya was rushed to the hospital recently in a serious condition. Reportedly, she is in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) on PAP (Positive airway Pressure) ventilator. 

According to a report in SpotboyE.com, her condition is better than what it was on Wednesday but she still cannot be said to be completely out of danger. If the PAP is removed, her oxygen levels tend to drop and she becomes breathless. The 72-year-old actress has developed lung and cardiac disorders both. The lung disorder had originated a few years ago and it has got aggravated now. The cardiac disorder is a new, added problem. The report further mentioned that Vidya was advised to undergo angiography but her relatives who are attending to her were not too keen to the idea.

